Holt Arena

A field level view of the newly renovated Holt Arena on Idaho State University's Pocatello campus. 

 Idaho State University Photo

College athletics today is an arms race pure and simple. It doesn’t matter what division you are, what conference you play in. Trying to ‘keep up with the Jones’ is important.

For Idaho State over the last decade and a half, despite the difficulties, both former Athletic Director Jeff Tingey and his staff and current Athletic Director Pauline Thiros and her staff have found ways to make measurable improvements to Davis Field, Reed Gym, upgraded locker rooms for football, volleyball, soccer, softball, women’s basketball, new video boards and the like. These were important and noteworthy.

