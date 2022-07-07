IDT

POCATELLO — Eastern Idaho's Import Domestic Throwdown automobile show will be at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this Saturday afternoon.

The event, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, will feature cars, trucks and bikes, and competitions for auto enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles. 

The show seeks to bring the car enthusiast community together for "one amazing show," according to Import Domestic Throwdown's Facebook page.

There will be music, food vendors and plenty of fun to be had at the wellness complex on Saturday. The event is expecting a good turnout. 

"This is one show you really won't wanna miss out on," the Import Domestic Throwdown organizers wrote on Facebook. "It's gonna be huge! It's never too late to be a part of something awesome."

More information is available at idtidaho.com.