LOGAN, Utah — Though the Millville-Providence wildlife management area was officially closed to overnight campers and firearm enthusiasts a little over a year ago, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there’s been a recent uptick in illegal activity resulting in several citations and public safety concerns.
According to a news release from the DWR on Thursday, the area was closed to camping and target shooting in May 2021 after “years and years of ongoing issues.”
“As with all wildlife management areas in Utah, the property was not acquired as a place for the public to camp or target shoot. However, the DWR has allowed these activities through the years, as long as overnight campers treated the land with respect and the target shooting was done safely and responsibly,” the news release states. “Unfortunately, people have decided to use the ‘No Shooting’ signs for target practice and have knowingly walked past ‘No Camping’ signs to set up illegal campsites.”
According to Mark Hadley, the northern region outreach manager for the Utah DWR, since the decision was made to shut down camping and shooting on the WMA, the public was given a grace period to learn the new rules and acclimate.
“It’s just not happening,” Hadley said. “(The WMA is) very well signed.”
Now, Hadley said authorities are issuing citations. In the month of June, Hadley said 10 people were charged for violations in the WMA, mostly for camping — though there have been other issues affecting the area.
According to the news release, target shooting in nearby Providence Canyon is posing a public safety threat as “bullets occasionally fly in the direction” of a popular day-use trail. Hadley said only a portion of Providence Canyon is part of the WMA, though the news release indicates much of the target shooting occurs there.
“It’s putting people’s lives at risk,” Hadley said.
Firearms coupled with the Beehive State’s persisting drought situation also have raised concerns about wildfire.
“The hot weather, dry conditions and ongoing drought are drying out the vegetation in the area,” said DWR Regional Habitat Manager Daniel Olson in the news release. “The risk of a wildfire in the area is growing every day, so we need people to comply with the necessary restrictions that are in place. Wildfires in the area could be detrimental for wildlife that depend on the WMA for feed and shelter during winter months.”
In addition to camping and shooting issues, Hadley said some people utilizing the WMA are “coming to just party,” and leave a substantial amount of trash. At one point, Hadley said, there was enough garbage floating down a creek to plug nearby irrigation systems.
What’s more, according to the release, there have been domestic disturbances at the WMA.
In 2020, according to the DWR, an individual was stabbed in Millville Canyon. Hadley said the incident occurred on the WMA in a transient camp.
The land was acquired to protect wildlife habitat while also provide a place for hunters to pursue game animals, Hadley said. The bulk of the funding for the land’s purchase and maintenance comes though the purchase of hunting licenses, while a small portion comes from taxes on hunting gear.
According to the DWR, violations of camping or target shooting rules can result in a $210 fine, littering carries a $350 fine, and theft or vandalism of signage comes with it a $490 fine “plus additional liability for the amount of damage caused.”
Hadley asked for the public’s help in maintaining the WMA. He said individuals can report illegal activity to local law enforcement or the DWR’s 24/7, toll-free hotline at 800-662-3337.