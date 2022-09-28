Prison inmates ISCI file yard and tower

Inmates at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Ada County near Kuna are shown in this file photo.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

The Idaho Department of Correction has launched a pilot program aimed at helping the Department’s staff and residents address the impact of trauma on their mental and physical health.

The first phase of IDOC’s trauma intervention program will focus on correctional staff. The department is inviting mental health professionals to submit proposals describing how they would help staff address trauma-related problems like stress and burnout.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.