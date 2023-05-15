Idaho parks, which are seeing more visitors than ever, are slated to get a historic influx of funding for upgrades and to tackle a massive maintenance backlog.

The Legislature this year allocated a total of nearly $165 million in capital and operating funds for the state Parks and Recreation Department, and on July 1 that funding will be accessible.

