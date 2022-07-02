BOISE — The platforms of Idaho’s four recognized political parties all treat abortion in different ways, and that has implications for party politics as the issue takes center stage across the nation in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
The newly rewritten Idaho Democratic Party platform, a single-page statement of broad principles, doesn’t mention abortion, though delegates at the party’s recent state convention adopted a resolution supporting abortion rights. The Democratic convention took place a week before the nation’s highest court released its ruling.
The existing Idaho Republican Party platform opposes all abortions, with no exceptions, specifically foreclosing any exceptions for victims of rape or incest and making no mention of any exceptions to save the life of the mother. That goes much further than even Idaho’s current anti-abortion “trigger” law, now being challenged in court, which makes all abortions felonies except for narrow exceptions in those three areas.
The Idaho Libertarian Party’s platform says it’s “pro-choice.”
“It’s pretty much, we’re pro-choice on everything,” said the party’s nominee for the 1st District congressional seat, Joe Evans. “When it comes down to it, there’s only two things we really care about, and that is don’t hurt people and don’t take their stuff. Property rights, individual sovereignty.”
Although the national Libertarian Party decided this spring to remove the pro-choice plank from its platform and remain silent on the issue in an effort to court social conservatives, the state party hasn’t followed suit, and Evans said he and other Idaho Libertarian candidates this year have taken positions in support of abortion rights.
The Idaho Constitution Party says in its party platform that it supports the “sanctity of life … from conception to the end of natural life.” Constitution Party Chairman Tony Ullrich didn’t respond to a request for comment.
MORE THAN JUST SYMBOLIC
Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist, said while some may dismiss party platforms as “largely symbolic,” research suggests they’re more than that. “Platforms identify the party’s positions on issues and their importance in the party’s agenda,” she said. That makes them policy agendas for the parties, and ways to help voters understand a party’s policy positions and priorities.
“Platforms also help us evaluate how parties change over time,” she said.
Idaho Republicans, who currently control every statewide office in Idaho and 82% of the seats in the state Legislature, will gather for their state party convention July 14-16 in Twin Falls. Consideration of changes to the party platform is among the agenda items for the meeting, and some proposed changes already have been submitted.
“We do expect that there will be some kind of platform issue or revision on that,” Tyler Kelly, Idaho GOP executive director, said of the anti-abortion plank. The party already has received submissions from delegates of various proposed changes to the party’s platform, rules and resolutions, and he expects between 10 and 20 of each to come in.
A platform committee will consider any proposed platform changes, and any that are approved in committee then would go to a vote of the full convention. Idaho Republicans expect 700 to 750 delegates to attend.
“I think our platform’s rather comprehensive on that stance, but I think folks will probably take a look at some of the recent changes and potentially have some new revisions,” Kelly said. “We’re not exactly sure what all the different submissions will be.”
A decade ago, the Idaho GOP platform plank on abortion looked much different. After statements supporting parental consent for minors’ abortions and opposing “abortion based on sex selection, convenience or birth control,” the 2000 Idaho Republican Platform said, “We recognize many strong and diverse views within our party membership.”
The current platform, adopted in 2020, contains no such statement. “We affirm that abortion is murder from the moment of fertilization,” it says. “All children should be protected regardless of the circumstances of conception, including persons conceived in rape and incest.”
It calls for Idaho to “criminalize all murders by abortion,” and declares, “We oppose all abortion.”
“That has always been kind of a key platform issue for Republicans,” Kelly said.
DEMS OPT FOR BROADER PLATFORM
State Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, who served as platform committee chair at the Democratic state convention June 17-19 in Boise, presented a proposed platform that included a health care plank saying, “We condemn all efforts to overturn Roe and the right to a safe and legal abortion should remain an individual’s right, and we support Roe’s codification in law.” But that was part of a proposed seven-page platform that went into specific issues.
“That particular plank did not get any pushback from the delegates,” Nash said, “but generally speaking, they did not want a seven-page party platform. They wanted something that spoke to our values as Idaho Democrats and didn’t weigh into specifics on issues like abortion.”
“I think they wanted to give our candidates the flexibility to speak about issues like abortion in a manner that’s consistent with the values of their voters,” he said, “which may not be the same in every part of the state.”
The resulting one-page platform has short sections on “a quality education for every Idaho student;” “an economy that works for all;” “equity, justice and opportunity for all,” including minorities, people with disabilities, immigrants and “LGBTQ+ people;” “quality and accessible health care for every Idahoan;” “strengthening democracy, fighting extremism and ending corruption;” and “protecting our natural resources.”
PLATFORMS VARY FROM ONE TO 24 PAGES
By contrast, the current Idaho GOP platform runs for 14 pages. It includes a preamble on what Republicans believe, and then articles addressing an array of topics from “Responsibility in Government,” to education, energy, private property rights, state and federal lands, wildlife management, economy, transportation, health and welfare, the American family and more. There’s a section calling for the repeal of the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which instituted direct election of U.S. senators in 1913 rather than their selection by state legislatures; and a gun rights section supporting “the right of the individual to keep and bear arms.”
The 2000 Idaho Republican Platform stretched for 15 pages.
The Idaho Constitution Party Platform is a lengthy online document that if printed would stretch for 24 pages. It was last amended in 2014.
The Idaho Libertarian Party platform is a graphic on the party’s website that lists “left ideals” and “right ideals,” with the party’s positions in the center showing overlaps with both. Examples include “Pro-Choice,” “Pro-LGBTQ,” and “Pro Environment,” shown as overlaps with the left; and “Pro Gun Rights,” “Pro Military Defense,” and “Pro Lowering Taxes,” shown as overlaps with the right.
Evans said as a Libertarian, he believes many women choose abortion because “they weren’t given the choice when it came to conception,” including in cases in which an abusive partner lied to them at the time or acted beyond the woman’s consent. “Ultimately no one can make the decision but the woman herself,” he said.
Nash noted that the new Democratic platform does mention defending constitutional rights and protecting access to health care. “At the time the platform was adopted, abortion was a constitutional right,” he said.
The resolution the Democratic convention adopted says the party believes that “family planning through the use of pregnancy prevention and abortion is a private medical matter involving persons and their medical health providers, without undue government interference.”
The Idaho Republican Party state convention will convene July 14 at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls with registration and closed committee meetings, followed by presentations, receptions and general sessions over the next two days. Agenda items also include election of state party officers, including the state party chair.