BOISE — Idaho’s child care industry was falling far short of covering the state’s needs even before COVID-19, and now child care businesses are failing all around the state, leaving parents in the lurch as they and their employers struggle to reopen the economy.
“The entire industry is literally on the verge of collapse,” warned Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. “Without help, the vast majority of Idaho’s child care providers could potentially be out of business, leaving working parents without many options.”
Businesses are feeling the pinch. “How are our employees going to return to work ... if these child-care facilities that are already hanging on by a thread are not there when we have the opportunity to come back to work in a safe environment?” asked Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, which represents the state’s largest employers.
“We just really need funding right now to keep our doors open,” said Robin Findl, owner of Kids Choice Child Care Center & Preschool, which has locations in Meridian and Boise. “The emergency funds provided have not been enough for the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has forced families and educators and programs into a series of impossible choices.”
Child care providers in Idaho earn an average of $9.77 an hour with no benefits, and industry profit margins are slim. A newly launched state grant program, using federal CARES Act funds, offers child care businesses grants of between $500 and $5,000 a month for the next three months, depending on their size, but it’s not enough to make up current losses. Thus far, Idaho has paid out $5.2 million to federal CARES Act emergency aid to child care providers.
Oppenheimer said “alarming” survey results, both in Idaho and nationally, show more than 80% of child care providers will be out of business within a year without substantial financial aid.
“We are pretty confident that there will be additional dollars coming to the state for child care … to help these small businesses, but we just don’t know what and when,” she said.
LaBeau, during a statewide call-in Tuesday with child care providers, business owners, state officials, parents and more, said, “For our public officials, we would encourage them to take a very deliberate approach to ensuring this is mission-critical.”
Lori Wolff, deputy director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, who also participated in the call, said, "Really great messages today. I agree, and I think from the Department of Health and Welfare's perspective, supporting our child care community is certainly at the top of our priority list."
CHILD CARE PERSPECTIVES
Findl said her centers went from about 140 kids each down to 15 during the initial months of the pandemic, staying open to care for the children of essential workers, “parents who just had to keep working, and they had no choice.”
She had to lay off 70% of her staff in April. A Paycheck Protection Program loan allowed her to bring employees back on, to help redesign the centers for the age of coronavirus. “We spent $1,600 in thermometers alone,” she said.
She now has 59 employees between the two centers, but enrollment has dropped significantly, as many parents continue working from home. “Between the two centers, I’m down $50,000 a month, so that’s pretty significant,” she said.
However, she notes proudly that she’s not had a single child or teacher contract COVID-19.
Laurie Martin of Meridian, who works in health care, as does her husband, a nurse, has four sons aged 2 to 7. “Our day care was able to support us … when you needed us most,” she said, as both parents saw increased work hours during the pandemic.
But, she said, “The unpredictability and unknowns leave families with essential workers in a difficult position. … Of course I want my children to be in school, I’d look for any reason to logically send them there. But I don’t feel like it is safe.” Plus, she said, “I don’t have the flexibility to flex between online and in-person at a moment’s notice.”
Rebecca Lemmons, mother of a 3- and 5-year-old, works full-time for Saint Alphonsus and her husband works as a web developer. They brought the kids home during the initial stay-home order — which didn’t require Idaho child care businesses to close — and started back again in June, but then rethought about two weeks ago.
Lemmons said she has one set of grandparents in town, the only local family, and with the soaring levels of community spread in the area, she no longer felt comfortable sending her children to their longtime day care and still letting them see the grandparents.
“During my team calls, I frequently have a child on my shoulder, and I’m not the only one,” she said. “We really love our day care, and it was actually really heartbreaking to make the decision the second time to bring them home voluntarily.”
Most child care providers are paid on the basis of attendance, so when numbers drop, so does their revenue.
Dana Russell, who operates Sunny Day Child Care and Preschool in Ammon and has been a child care provider for 20 years, said her enrollment dropped by 75% during the stay-home order. “After everything reopened, we are down 30% and still falling,” she said. “This fall, we’re looking at a 50% or more decline as we go back to school.”
Said Findl, “If substantial, targeted emergency support does not come and soon in order to save child care, there will be little left of child care to save.”
CHALLENGES BEFORE PANDEMIC
The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in February on an Idaho-specific study entitled, “Untapped Potential: How Childcare Impacts Idaho’s State Economy,” which concluded that even before coronavirus, Idaho was losing $479 million a year due to the state’s lack of affordable, quality child care, which was impacting worker productivity and business hiring.
The survey found that half of all employees in the state miss an average of 16 days of work a year due to lack of available child care, LaBeau said; they’re late to work an average of 32 days a year; and they have to leave early an average of 20 days a year.
“We look at this as critical infrastructure,” he said, “the same as your highways or your electrical systems or whatever. Child care and school systems are critical to a healthy society. We don’t have a healthy society right now.”
Oppenheimer said, “The good thing is, is that there is bipartisan support around more federal aid. It’s a question of how much.” States and local governments also need to help, she said, as do private-sector businesses.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” she said. “I talk to providers every day, and they are struggling. It is literally day by day or week by week that they have to determine if their program is going to remain a viable business.”