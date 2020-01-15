Another 70 U.S. firefighters are heading to Australia to help battle the wildfires that have been devastating the island country for months.
Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise say three, 10-person incident management teams are leaving Thursday, and two, 20-person hand crews will be going in the days ahead.
To date, the center has sent 166 people to Australia, officials said, adding that 20 recently returned after serving about a month-long rotation.
Roughly a dozen of the firefighters who’ve served so far are from Idaho, including two BLM firefighters from Idaho Falls, Battalion Chief Kris Bruington and Engine Capt. Farron Kunkel, the Post Register recently said.
Magicvalley.com reported Clay Stephens, a safety and training officer for the BLM Twin Falls District, also went.
The Australian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council requested support as part of a reciprocal deal that sent 138 Australians to fight U.S. wildfires in 2018. The U.S. has similar agreements with Canada, Mexico and New Zealand.
Carrie Bilbao, spokesperson for NIFC, says the initial group of firefighters they sent focused on upper management, planning operations and aviation roles. Now they have crews fighting fires on the ground, too.
The fires in Australia have claimed at least 28 lives since September, destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more more than 25.5 million acres, mostly in New South Wales state. The area burned is larger than the U.S. state of Indiana.
Elden Alexander, equipment specialist for the Bureau of Land Management at NIFC, says hundreds of American firefighters have volunteered to help — enough that they should be able to keep people on the ground there through March if need be.
“They’ve come over so many times and helped us,” Alexander said, adding that they have a great working relationship. “It’s an honor to go over there and reciprocate what they’ve done for us.”
Alexander, who has a daughter attending Idaho State University, recently spent a month in Australia as a liaison, observing the fire operations taking place there, learning about their needs and matching them up with the resources available in the U.S.
“We wanted to build a bridge between the two (country’s resources) and get the best people out there,” he said.
Alexander says the bulk of firefighters in Australia are volunteers who have been giving up time with their families and from work. They’ve been doing rotations for months.
“They’re tired, (but) very civic-minded, very resilient and very appreciative of us coming over to help,” Alexander said.
The wildfires have been raging since September, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record. And the fire season started months earlier than usual.
Alexander said the firefighters are up against a lot between unpredictable winds, a large amount of available fuel and the urban interface. Some of the towns have also been running out of water due to drought and the amount of water needed to fight the fires, he said.
Australia has gotten some breaks in recent days.
Crews battling the wildfires said Sunday that they have been able to turn from defense to offense for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather, including cooler temperatures and mild winds.
The weather is expected to remain benign for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the wildfires flare up again.
There’s so much smoke in the air that fire alarms have been sounding in high-rise buildings across downtown Sydney and Melbourne as dense smoke from distant wildfires confuse electronic sensors. Modern government office blocks in the Australian capital Canberra have been closed because the air inside is too dangerous for civil servants to breathe.
While in Sydney, Alexander stayed in a motel in the middle of the Olympic Village. He said he couldn’t see the track field that was just a couple hundred yards away.
The smoke has raised fears for the long-term health consequences if prolonged exposure to choking smoke becomes the new summer norm.
The wildfires have also affected many animals unique to Australia.
They have undone decades of careful conservation work on Kangaroo Island and have threatened to wipe out some of the island’s unique fauna altogether.
Experts working on the island said earlier this month that the fires have killed thousands of koalas and kangaroos, and also have raised questions about whether any members of a mouse-like marsupial species that carries its young in a pouch have survived. Similarly, it remains unclear how many from a unique flock of glossy black-cockatoos got away from the flames and whether they have a future on an island where much of their habitat has gone up in smoke.
Officials in Australia recently airdropped thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes in New South Wales to help wildlife, especially the endangered brush-tailed rock-wallaby, according to media reports.