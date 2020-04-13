BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 80-year-old Idaho woman died from injuries suffered during a house fire, authorities said.
The fire at a home in Boise started around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Boise Fire Department said.
Authorities did not immediately identity the victim, who was initially transported to a local hospital with burns and later transferred to another medical facility in the state where she died.
A second woman inside the home at the time suffered smoke inhalation, but the 53 year old did not require transport to a hospital, authorities said.
The fire was caused by smoking while using medical oxygen, a social media post by the fire department said.
The fire was under control in about 20 minutes but the house was completely destroyed, authorities said.