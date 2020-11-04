BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation kept their seats and voters amended the state Constitution to permanently set the number of legislative districts at 35. Here is a summary of major races on the ballot.
PRESIDENT
President Donald Trump has won Idaho’s four electoral votes. The last time a Democrat prevailed in the state was 1964, when President Lyndon Johnson won.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT HJR4
Idaho voters have agreed to change the state Constitution to permanently set the number of state legislative districts at 35. The amendment required a simple majority to pass. The amendment received widespread support among elected Republicans and Democrats when it was pitched in the House of Representatives earlier this year. Idaho currently has 35 legislative districts — with one senator and two representatives elected from each — but the Constitution previously allowed as few as 30 or as many as 35 districts to be set during redistricting, which occurs every 10 years.
U.S. SENATE
Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democrat challenger Paulette Jordan. Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has served in the Senate since 2008, when he was elected to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Larry Craig.
U.S. HOUSE-1ST DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican, has retained his seat for a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Rudy Soto. Soto, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes who campaigned on a goal of affordable health care. Fulcher, a former state lawmaker, developed a reputation as one of the far-right leaning members of the Idaho Legislature when he served in the Statehouse.
U.S. HOUSE-2ND DISTRICT
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson won a 12th term representing Idaho residents in the eastern-most half of the state. Simpson defeated Democrat Aaron Swisher for the second time on Tuesday. Swisher first ran against Simpson for the seat in 2018. Simpson serves on the House Appropriations Committee as well as a key subcommittee involving energy, and has brought millions of federal dollars to the state for the Idaho National Laboratory.
ROBO-CALLS
Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney on Tuesday told voters to ignore suspicious robocalls telling them to “stay home, stay safe.” Denney says the calls are not from any official office though they appear to come from a local area code. He says all polling locations are open and will operate until 8 p.m., with voters able to register at their polling location if needed.
RECORD TURNOUT
The secretary of state’s office says it appears that about 80% and possibly up to 82% of registered voters cast a ballot for the election. Chad Houck, chief deputy in the office, said that would be a record high turnout. It also means that about 800,000 residents voted. Houck said the day mostly went smoothly except for supplying nearly 50 poll workers to counties that needed replacements due to the coronavirus. He said poll worker replacements were most needed in areas where infections have spiked.