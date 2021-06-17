POCATELLO — Over a half-century after he was injured during the Vietnam War, an Idaho veteran will be awarded a Purple Heart in Pocatello on Friday.
Bill Klobas, a 71-year-old Swan Valley man, has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder for decades after he sustained a traumatic brain injury from friendly fire during combat in Vietnam on April 26, 1969, according to Miguel Dominic, the commander of the Military Order of the Purple for the Snake River Plain Chapter 829.
Klobas will receive the Purple Heart during a ceremony at the Vet Center at 1800 Garrett Way, Suite 47, in Pocatello at 11 a.m. Friday.
Klobas fought in the Vietnam War for 10 months between 1968-69 before he was injured. Dominic says Klobas was involved in a firefight during Operation Oklahoma Hills that ultimately ended with Klobas and his comrades calling in for artillery support. The request was called in wrong and one of the artillery rounds struck Klobas, Dominic said.
According to an article about Klobas published in DAV Magazine, “Klobas was among a group of Marines who were scattered throughout an open field and pinned down by Vietnamese snipers.” To assist in the fight, the team of Marines called in an air strike from 155 mm howitzers that were located on a nearby hill.
“We had called in artillery close to us before so I wasn’t surprised when I heard it whistling over my head,” Klobas told DAV Magazine. “The first one landed about 500 yards in front of me. I thought I was going to live at that point. When I heard the next round, I knew it was going to hit me. I thought I was dead. I just curled up.”
Klobas was airlifted to the nearest field hospital immediately after the blast and that was the last thing he remembered.
“As a result of that firefight, Klobas suffered a traumatic brain injury,” Dominic said. “But up until Sept. 1, 2001, traumatic brain injuries were not recognized for consideration of a Purple Heart so his award was denied for several decades.”
Though Klobas has fit the criteria to be considered for a Purple Heart for almost the last 20 years, Dominic said his family was tasked with providing proof that his injuries actually occurred. That process involved Klobas’ daughter, Casey Byington, spending countless hours attempting to prove to the Marine Corps that her father was in fact injured during the firefight.
Byington said this process has involved a letter she sent to former President Donald Trump, numerous conversations with Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s office and countless situations in which someone promised to see this process through with no results. Klobas’ pursuit for a Purple Heart was initially denied because the Marine Corps said Byington could not prove her father was treated by a medical officer, which is a requirement for receiving a Purple Heart.
“I had United Marine Corps generals that accused me of falsifying documents, accused me of writing my dad’s doctors' notes from 1969, accused me of fabricating eyewitness accounts of the incident and basically everything else you could think of,” Byington said. “That’s when I started emailing the major general of the Marine Corps and the secretary of the Navy daily for about two weeks straight until I got a response.”
Eventually, Byington was told that her dad’s military records regarding the medical treatment he received after the firefight were purged when the ship he was medevaced to, the USS Sanctuary, was decommissioned for good in March 1975.
That meant two eyewitness accounts were to become the primary evidence for Klobas to be considered for a Purple Heart and he just so happened to accidentally stumble into one while watching a YouTube video of Operation Oklahoma Hill.
Klobas attempted to make the YouTube video full screen and accidentally clicked on the comment section, where he found a comment from a fellow comrade, Al Moreno, who listed his phone number asking for any fellow members of the India Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division to reach out.
“When my dad called Al the first thing he did was drop the phone,” Byington said. “Then he said, ‘rocket man,’ which was my dad’s nickname because he carried all the LAW rockets, ‘Is that you rocket man?’”
Byington said Moreno and another comrade, Richard “Ski” Czerniejewski would provide testimonials that would eventually convince the Marine Corps that her father was deserving of the Purple Heart. While she is thankful her father will finally be recognized as the American Hero that he was, the entire process has left her quite disappointed with all the hoops she had to jump through over the past several years.
“It’s somewhat disgusting in a sense,” Byington said when asked how this process has left her feeling. “What I want to do now is work with Sen. Crapo’s office and other delegations to change this process. Had the Marine Corps looked at my dad’s record from day one, I never would have had to go through this. It took so much time, dedication, outreach, networking and everything in between just to get this done.”
Byington continued, “My dad was treated so poorly when he came home — he was spit on, thrown out of restaurants and anyone that found out he served in Vietnam condemned him for it. Now, for him to be celebrated and honored all these years later, he doesn’t know how to feel about it. For me, I feel like this is finally some closure for him.”