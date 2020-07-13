CALDWELL — Lindo Gama, 25, graduated from The College of Idaho this spring with a degree in international political economy. She was an international student in Caldwell for four years from the Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, a country in southern Africa.
Gama remains in Idaho as she awaits a flight to travel back through South Africa to Eswatini. She had hoped to be home by May, but the coronavirus has put a halt on her travel. As she awaits her flight home, she has learned of the Trump administration’s announcement that it would remove U.S. visas from international college students who plan on taking classes completely online. The decision could impact many of her friends who are also international students enrolled in U.S. colleges.
Gama said many of her international student friends are worried about the recent visa developments.
“If you think about how hard we have had to work and how we have been required to figure out how to get here and get scholarships, it is daunting, to say the least, to think about having to go home where the infrastructure is not good and there is a drastic time difference,” Gama said. “It is something that is so hard to think about.”
The College of Idaho plans to open completely with in-person classes in the fall.
Idaho State University is also planning to have full campus operations by then. Officials there say some classes will make use of hybrid in-person and online models.
Stuart Summers, associate vice president of ISU’s Office of Marketing and Communications, doesn’t believe the change will have much of an effect on their international students — which made up about 3 percent of the school’s total headcount last fall — since the university is planning to resume its on-campus instruction.
“As long as an international student is taking at least one class that requires their on-campus presence for instruction, evaluation, research, or a similar course-related educational activity, they are not required to exit the U.S.,” Summers wrote in an email response to the Journal.
Still, ISU’s International Programs Office has contacted international students about the change and provided guidance to faculty and staff members who work with those students, Summers said.
In addition, ISU officials are planning to work with the students to certify their course schedules and make sure they aren’t taking only online courses as they work toward their degree.
Other Idaho colleges and universities, such as Boise State University and University of Idaho, that have announced some remote learning options are also making moves to ensure international students are protected from the visa removal.
University of Idaho and BSU announced they would open in the fall with in-person, hybrid and online classes. Both universities have said they, too, will ensure international students with the F-1 or M-1 student visa take at least one in-person or hybrid class to protect them from deportation. Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa did not respond to a request for comment on what it planned to do for international students following the Trump administration’s immigration order.
The administration’s move to revoke F-1 and M-1 student visas has been criticized by universities and colleges as a way of pressuring higher education institutions to reopen in the fall, despite coronavirus concerns.
Gama said her initial reaction to the news was shock for her friends, but she said she was also not surprised.
“I was shocked at the news, but also not, because this administration has been making us feel unwelcome,” she said.
The College of Idaho emailed a letter to students Tuesday saying, “We understand there is the possibility that an outbreak could force a change in the mode of delivery for classes. The College is currently reviewing all possible options for international students to maintain immigration status.”
The Idaho State Journal contributed to this story.