EDEN — Franklin Myers got out of prison on Friday. After losing his daughter, Myers had turned to drugs and spent the last six month behind bars turning his life around.
After a brief stop Wednesday at the Traveler’s Oasis Truck Plaza for gas and snacks, he was off on the two hour drive west to see his children for the first time in two years.
“Oh man…” he said through a wide grin. “I’m elated.”
Myers said he used the money he receives as a disabled veteran to buy gifts for his kids. But for him, being with his family is the best gift of all, he said.
“That’s my present to myself,” he said.
Myers was one of many from across the country who visited the Travelers’ Oasis on Wednesday just off of Interstate 84 near Eden, about 17 miles northeast of Twin Falls, en route to their holiday destination.
The plaza, a popular stop for truckers and travelers since 1979, is colloquially known as the Garden of Eden for its location and decor depicting a biblical paradise. A fake serpent — tempting customers to purchase that forbidden apple danish — hangs above live plants and a running waterfall.
It’s a lot more than a truck stop, cafe manager Joe Stout said.
“It’s entertained a lot of people up here,” Stout said. “It’s very friendly for people coming through the area.”
The stop offers more than unconventional aesthetics. There’s a convenience store, food court, full service restaurant and vehicle maintenance services. There’s a lounge for truck drivers equipped with televisions.
For those wishing to stay a bit longer, there’s even a shower room, a laundromat and a motel next door.
Joseph Stout, cafe manager, talks about how the cafe offers free food to truck drivers during Christmas Wednesday morning at the Garden of Eden.
Stout, who's been with the company for 24 years, said they try to take care of their customers, which is why they offer free meals for truckers at the cafe on holidays.
Trucker Frank Navarro stopped in at the plaza a little after midnight Christmas morning. After a few hours of sleep and then breakfast, Navarro got back in his truck to deliver his load in Washington on Thursday before making the drive back to Florida.
“I gotta do what I gotta do,” Navarro said. “That’s life.”
Navarro has been visiting the Traveler’s Oasis a few times a month for more than 15 years. The servers know his order and exactly how he likes it, Navarro said. While working on the holiday is not ideal and he misses his family, the friendly staff and the convenience of the plaza are a small comfort on Christmas.
And of all the places in the country he’s driven through, there’s something special about the Magic Valley, he said.
“I always get a sense of magic when I’m coming across here,” Navarro said. “There’s something in the air about this valley here that kind of puts me at ease.”