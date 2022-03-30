The Idaho Transportation Department recently hosted a free, on-the-job training exercise in Blackfoot for trainees in the department’s annual intensive five-week training program.
The on-the-job training at the Blackfoot northbound rest stop on March 24 involved trainees working on a portion of sidewalk there that needed replacing. There were about 16 trainees at the training site participating in what the state’s transportation department calls part of an innovative effort to help Idaho continue to meet its high demand for skilled construction work using qualified Idahoans.
This is ITD’s fourth year organizing this training program, which trains in heavy equipment operation, cement masonry, welding and ironwork, among other skills. This year, the program was funded with a Federal Highway Administration grant.
Justin Smith, a spokesperson for ITD, said he’s excited to see that the program has been a success and that the trainees feel like they’re getting a valuable education that will lead to career opportunities.
“(The trainees) love what the training program is,” Smith said. “They're learning from seasoned pros who know how to do this work, and they're learning the tricks of the trade by actually doing.”
ITD is hosting programs this year in Idaho Falls, Boise and Rathdrum through mid-July.
Idaho has pioneered this program. Smith said he and other ITD representatives plan to soon present the concept to Congress with the hope that lawmakers might authorize an expansion of the program.
“We're really hoping that the Federal Highway Administration expands it not only in Idaho but across the country,” he said. “Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. We have huge amounts of infrastructure investment that we're doing right now, and we’re excited to see this program grow.”