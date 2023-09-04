Rural EMTs

Volunteer emergency medical technician Jessica Renfrow, left, and Britney Woolverton, Latah County EMT and Basic Life Support president, stand for a portrait at the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Lewiston Tribune

When the 2024 Idaho Legislative session kicks off in January, it will begin with a proposal from the Emergency Services Sustainability Task Force to try to remedy the critical shortage of workers, especially in rural areas.

The draft legislation aims to recognize EMS units as an “essential service,” akin to law enforcement agencies, which currently are the only state-recognized essential services in Idaho.

