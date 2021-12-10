There have been more than 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the state of Idaho since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
Idaho passed the 4,000 death threshold on Wednesday, according to the state's COVID-19 website. The state has also seen 311,150 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start.
In the Eastern Idaho Public Health District, which covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties, there have been 387 deaths as of Friday afternoon.
Story continues below video
The local health district reported eleven COVID-19-related deaths through Thursday. Eastern Idaho Public Health District had seen 40,221 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon and 456 cases were active at that time.
Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties were categorized in the high risk level for community transmission levels as of Dec. 6, according Eastern Idaho Public Health's website. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines communities with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days are considered high risk.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's COVID-19 Data Dashboard showed that 50 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the district as of Thursday afternoon.