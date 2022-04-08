BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court has stayed SB 1309, the Texas-style abortion bill signed into law by Gov. Brad Little in March.
The law was supposed to take effect on April 22, but the motion will prevent it from going into effect to give the court more time to review the law, according to a press release sent by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest.
The law would make abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy, as previously reported. It would also allow family members of abortion patients to sue abortion providers and collect a minimum sum of $20,000, the release said. Idaho was the first state to pass a law modeled after the Texas bill, which was signed into law last year.
“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. “We are thrilled that abortion will remain accessible in the state for now, but our fight to ensure that Idahoans can fully access their constitutionally protected rights is far from over.”
When Little signed the law, he questioned the law’s constitutionality.
“Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties,” Little wrote.
He said that he worried some states might use the same approach to limit gun rights.
Idaho’s Planned Parent affiliate had filed to block the implementation of the law, arguing that the law “blatantly undermines patients’ right to privacy,” the release said.
“It also improperly and illegally delegates law enforcement to private citizens, violating the separation of powers and allowing plaintiffs without injury to sue, in violation of the Idaho Constitution,” the release said.
Lawyers from the law firms WilmerHale and Bartlett French filed the petition on behalf of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and Idaho provider Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, the release said.