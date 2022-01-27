BOISE — In a unanimous opinion issued late Thursday, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected all four legal challenges to the state’s new legislative redistricting plan, clearing the way for candidates to begin filing to run for office in the new legislative districts on Feb. 28.
A separate challenge of the state’s congressional redistricting plan still is pending, but involves much more limited issues than the four legislative challenges.
The five justices, in an opinion authored by Justice John Stegner, disavowed portions of the findings in two previous Idaho Supreme Court cases from Bonneville and Twin Falls counties, and held that the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission properly determined that it had to divide eight counties – not just seven as the challengers claimed — to satisfy the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“Due to Idaho’s unique geography and the supremacy of federal law, there is unavoidable tension between the Idaho Constitution’s restraint against splitting counties and the federal Constitution’s equal protection clause,” Stegner wrote for the court. “Navigating this tension is no easy feat.”
The four challenges came from Ada and Canyon counties; the chairmen of two of Idaho’s Native American tribes; Pocatello resident Spencer Stucki and political candidate Branden Durst.
The court’s 24-page decision noted that Idaho voters amended the state Constitution in 1994 to entrust redistricting to a bipartisan citizen commission; new district lines previously were drawn by lawmakers themselves.
“Effectuating a plan that adheres to both federal and state constitutional mandates is a delicate balancing act, entrusted to the commission by the Idaho Constitution and the citizens of Idaho,” Stegner wrote for the court. “To perform that balancing act as quickly and thoroughly as the commission did, resulting in a legislative plan with unanimous bipartisan support on behalf of all six commissioners, is certainly laudable.”
“We think it appropriate to acknowledge the challenges the commission faced,” he wrote, “and to not overstep our responsibility in acknowledging that it is the commission that must make difficult choices in trying to balance the various competing interests involved.”
The decision also noted that the new legislative district plan, L-3, has a population deviation between the districts of just plus or minus 5.84%, the lowest population difference between districts ever in Idaho.
Challengers argued that the commission over-focused on population deviation to the exclusion of other factors including preserving county lines and communities of interest like tribal reservations, when it could have gone up to 10% deviation. The Idaho court’s decision in the Twin Falls County case a decade ago seemed to suggest that.
But the court declared, “We … disavow the decision to the extent it suggested that a plan with a maximum deviation of less than 10% automatically satisfies the equal protection clause because such a suggestion is not supported by the law.”
The court decision also quoted at length — for more than five pages — from the commission’s detailed findings in its 100-plus-page final report, in which it laid out its legal reasoning for deciding on its legislative district plan.
“Commitment to equal protection requires aiming for 0% deviation, not 10%,” the quoted part of the report said in part. “Commitment to equal protection requires being able to justify deviations with a rational state policy, consistently and neutrally applied.”
Bart Davis, co-chair of the citizen redistricting commission, said, “I was very grateful to see the court’s deference to the judgment and efforts of the commission. But I have to admit, as I read the court’s gracious language, all I could think about in my mind was how well this commission worked together. We shared similar values and goals in wanting to get it right, and a deference to the equal protection provisions and standards.”
“All the commissioners individually and politically may disagree with each other on a lot of issues,” he said, but “we worked hard to check our politics at the door. … We also checked our egos at the door, I thought, and worked well together.”
Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck said he was “disappointed” by the ruling, which rejected Ada County’s challenge of the plan; Canyon County joined in Ada’s challenge. “Right in their opinion, they overturned two previous Idaho Supreme Court decisions,” Beck said. “It’s troubling. I’m disappointed that the court would not respect their own court’s decisions.”
The high court also rejected the tribes’ contention that their status as a community of interest deserved higher deference in drawing the plan.
“That is not how the law is written,” Stegner wrote for the court. “We are unable to raise community interests, such as the tribes’, above the counties’ interests, which are protected to a greater degree by the Idaho Constitution. To afford the tribes the heightened status they seek, an amendment to the state Constitution would be required.”
The court also found that the commission properly determined that three proposed seven-county-split plans submitted to it failed to comply with equal protection requirements.
Davis said of the new legislative district plan, “I’ve got friends that are now expected to run against each other. That’s not fun. But we didn’t look to see where they lived. … Our first allegiance was not to protect our friends.”