Abortion decision 6/25

Protesters march in the streets downtown Saturday night in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

 Jeanne Huff / Boise Weekly

BOISE — A regional Planned Parenthood organization has filed a third lawsuit over Idaho’s anti-abortion laws and the latest targets the state’s ban on abortions for pregnancies beyond six weeks of gestation.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky was joined by family medicine Dr. Caitlin Gustafson in the lawsuit filed Monday.