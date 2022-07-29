Dairy cows in smoke

A University of Idaho study says cows exposed to wildfire smoke produce less milk.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

Cows exposed to heavy wildfire smoke produce significantly less milk, with reductions in productivity persisting for a full week after the air has cleared, according to recently published University of Idaho research.

Amy Skibiel, Pedram Rezamand and Ashly Anderson, all with U of I’s Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences, published their findings in the Journal of Dairy Science’s June 15 edition. Data for their paper, “Effects of Wildfire Smoke Exposure on Innate Immunity, Metabolism and Milk Production of Lactating Dairy Cows,” was collected during the summer of 2020 – an especially bad wildfire year throughout Idaho.