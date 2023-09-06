ISU Fall 2023 convocation

New Idaho State University students celebrate at the Fall 2023 Convocation.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — This fall, Idaho State University welcomed its largest incoming class since 2014, with nearly 26 percent more first-time undergraduate students choosing ISU than in Fall 2022.

“These numbers mark a watershed at ISU. They represent the result of intentional strategies implemented over the last few years by the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “But this report is much more than numbers. It’s about changing the lives of more students through education.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.