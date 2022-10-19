ISU enrollment Fall 2022

Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee greets incoming students at the Fall 2022 March through the Arch event. 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating an increase in both enrollment and student retention for the Fall 2022 semester.

The University is reporting an overall fall enrollment of 12,319 students, an increase of 1.3 percent over Fall 2021. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 2 percent, or 195 students. This marks a second year in a row of total enrollment increases for the University.

