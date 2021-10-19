POCATELLO — Idaho State University is reporting its first increase in student enrollment in 10 years, with its student population this fall semester up more than 3% over that of 2020.
About 12,160 students are enrolled at ISU this academic year, including undergraduate, graduate and dual-enrolled high school students across its campuses. The tally accounts for an overall student body growth of nearly 400 students within the past year.
When it comes to the freshman class, ISU reported a nearly 11% increase in first-time students, up 144 students from fall of 2020. The graduate student body increased by almost 6%, with 123 more students than last year.
The university is attributing the rise in students to a recruitment and retention plan the school implemented at the end of last year, as well as to a post-pandemic surge in students’ willingness to return to classrooms.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee said he’s thrilled about the increase as it shows the college administration's efforts to develop a more student-centric approach to a range of initiatives appears to have been fruitful.
The university didn’t have data to compare its enrollment numbers this year to other colleges in the state, and Satterlee said it’s too early to tell whether ISU's enrollment numbers in the coming years will continue on an upward trend.
But Satterlee pointed to other data points, such as the university’s high 2020 graduation rate, the large number of new first-time undergraduate students and the school’s fourth consecutive year reporting a rise in graduate students, to support the idea that the growth could continue.
“As a president trying to set a vision, I think we are showing the signs of how we're turning things. The changes we're putting in place with our retention efforts and recruitment efforts look like they're yielding in the right direction now,” Satterlee said. “I guess it could all bear out the other way, but I think the indicators, at least anecdotally, are pointing toward the right direction.”
While the enrollment increase is objectively positive for the university and the community, it proved to create some challenges for students seeking on-campus housing. Satterlee said that for the first time in recent memory there is a waitlist for student accommodations in ISU's dorms and apartments.
In previous years, ISU's Pocatello campus would typically have dozens of empty accommodations. This year, the waitlist for housing is still extensive even after the fall semester has begun. The students who haven't been able to get campus accommodation have been forced to look elsewhere.
The university hasn’t indicated that it has any plans to expand housing space based on this year’s enrollment report, though it has already announced it's working to update many of its housing units by swapping out outdated furnishings and amenities and making some living spaces more functional.
Satterlee said growing enrollment, housing and facilities improvement projects and academic-focused efforts at ISU all have the same goals: improving students' higher education experience and ensuring they're set up for success.
"We have turned the corner on enrollment. We haven't solved all our problems yet. We have a lot of work to do," Satterlee said. "We know we have work to do, we know it's gonna be hard, but we're committed to doing that because we can see these things bearing fruit, we see the vision and we see the direction we're going."
Satterlee became ISU president in 2018 and has vowed to make a positive impact on the university, from its students and staff to the communities in which its campuses are located. This year's enrollment numbers, coupled with a host of other successes, he said, are evidence of positive change.
"This enrollment report gives our campus community many reasons to celebrate," Satterlee said. "We are turning the corner on years of enrollment declines and we are reinvesting in our future and our success."