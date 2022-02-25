As an Idaho State Police trooper, Mike Sherbondy is responsible for covering a vast geographic area encompassing Lemhi, Custer and Butte counties.
"Resident troopers' responsibilities include assisting with larger incidents, such as major crashes, warrant service, concerts and special events throughout the year," he said. "If I wasn't here, the closest state trooper would be in Idaho Falls, about 150 miles away."
Since he covers such a large area, Sherbondy is often called to assist local law enforcement from very far away. He lives in Salmon, located in Lemhi County, and he must travel more than 75 miles, for example, to respond to calls in Custer County.
"My average call can be about 40 to 50 miles away," he said. "Sometimes I'll be called into Stanley, which is about 120 miles away, and I've been called into Mackay, which is also over 100 miles away."
Sherbondy explains that it is exciting but also stressful to receive calls from so far away, as part of ISP's mission statement is to assist local law enforcement.
"Unfortunately, you're usually called for a negative event," he said. "Usually it means there's been a crash. But that's what I'm up here for. Generally, state troopers have more training in crash investigations."
Despite this, he still enjoys being able to patrol the area.
"Having such a large area definitely keeps things interesting," he said. "Something different happens every day."
Sherbondy also likes being able to work in a small-town environment, especially during the winter months when there is not as much tourism. He believes that he is able to get to know people better than if he worked in a metro area.
"I think I get to know people on a more personal basis," he said. "I meet folks all of the time that tell me that I stopped them for a traffic offense. My hope is that the prior interaction was positive. Our goals are to change people’s driving habits to make the roads safer for everyone."
He also believes that since he works in a small town, it's important to treat people with fairness and respect because you will likely see them somewhere else in town.
"We live in a fairly small community where there are a lot of familiar faces," he said. "My children go to school here. My wife works here. We eat out, shop and recreate here. It’s important to try and maintain a positive reputation and treat people fairly and respectfully."
Another reason Mike loves living in the area is that he considers himself to be an outdoor person. His family likes to fish and hike and camp, which are all activities available in their own community.