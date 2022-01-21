01/21/22 12:08 a.m. - Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 5:37 p.m., on January 20th, 2022, westbound on I-184 at the Curtis Road exit, in Boise.
A grey Ford Explorer, driven by a 26-year-old male, was traveling westbound on I-184 when he attempted to exit at Curtis Road. The grey Ford Explorer collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 32-year-old male. A chain reaction occurred with four other vehicles: a Chevy Cobalt, driven by a 19-year-old male, a Subaru Cross Trek, driven by a 30-year-old female, and a Subaru Outback, driven by a 27-year-old female, and another Ford Explorer driven by a 67-year-old-male. The grey Ford Explorer then struck a light pole and came to rest in the median.
A 32-year-old female passenger in the grey Ford Explorer succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the grey Ford Explorer was not wearing a seat belt. The passenger and all other drivers were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the grey Ford Explorer was arrested for vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
There was lane blockage for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.