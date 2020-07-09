On Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, at 7:02 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on 175 E near 1044 S, Cassia County, Idaho.
Ramiro Herrera-Gonzalez, 22, of Rupert, Idaho, was driving southbound on 175 E in a 2011 Ford F350. Herrera-Gonzalez crossed left of the center of the roadway, ran off the road, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle overturned, landing on its roof.
Herrera-Gonzalez was transported by an air ambulance to the Portneuf Regional Medical Center. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Burley Life Run Ambulance, and the North Burley Rural Fire Department.
175 E between 1000 S and 1100 S was blocked for approximately one and a half hours.