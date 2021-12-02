The Idaho State Police on Tuesday arrested a Minnesota man in Bonneville County on a fugitive warrant for violating the terms of his parole following a child sex abuse conviction in Minnesota.
Aaron J. Hjermstad, 42, of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, was arrested during a traffic stop after police learned he was in Idaho without permission from the Minnesota court. Hjermstad was taken to the Bonneville County Jail following his arrest.
ISP said the arresting trooper is a member of the Idaho State Police Criminal Interdiction Team and had recently undergone training focused on protecting children by better identifying victims and investigating suspects involved in child sex offenses and human trafficking.
An investigation into Hjermstad revealed he was a former teacher and coach who fled Minnesota prior to his sentencing on multiple sex crime convictions, police said.
"We can't know for sure, but with our trooper’s arrest of the fugitive from Minnesota on Tuesday, we may have stopped a criminal suspect before more harm was done," said Capt. Chris Weadick of Idaho State Police District 6 in Idaho Falls. “Knowing how to identify endangered children and threats to children is a very high priority, and some of the investigative techniques taught at this recent training are already in use by troopers patrolling our highways."
Police are urging anyone with information or anyone seeking information on child exploitation to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org, or call their cyber tip hotline at 1-800-THE LOST.
Anyone with information on possible cases of child exploitation in Idaho is also urged to contact their local Idaho State Police district office.