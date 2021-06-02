The already tragic start of Idaho's "100 Deadliest Days" became even more concerning on Tuesday when police announced four more crash-related deaths had occurred on the state's roads.
Two of the deaths were the result of a 1 a.m. Tuesday crash on Highway 20 west of Fairfield, a town between Hailey and Mountain Home.
The wreck happened when Craig S. Caldwell, 52, of Oregon City, Oregon, was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in a 1999 Chevrolet Astro van and crossed over the center line, colliding with a westbound 2015 Ram 1500 pickup driven by Lancey N. Robbins, 22, of Melba, Idaho State Police said.
Caldwell and one of his passengers, James P. Borchers, 55, of Milwaukie, Oregon, died at the scene while another passenger in the van, Frank Brunetto, 53, of Oregon City, Oregon, was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Robbins was also airlifted via emergency helicopter to Saint Alphonsus in Boise while her passenger, Andrew Leon, 23, of Meridian, was transported by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Condition updates on Brunetto, Robbins and Leon were not available Tuesday night.
The wreck shut down Highway 20 for six hours.
Also on Tuesday state police announced that two people had died in a Sunday night crash on Highway 26 north of Richfield and west of Craters of the Moon National Monument. The 8:58 p.m. accident occurred when a westbound 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by Bradley J. Schepper, 21, of Twin Falls, left the roadway and crashed.
Schepper died at the scene and one of his two passengers, Daniel. J. Steece, 26, of Caldwell, was pronounced dead at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he had been airlifted via emergency helicopter following the wreck.
The other passenger, Julia E. Kastner, 19, of Twin Falls, was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello after the crash.
A condition update on her was not available Tuesday night.
State police said both Kastner and Steece were ejected from the car during the wreck. It is unknown if the car's occupants were wearing seat belts, state police said.
Both fatal wrecks remain under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Prior to Tuesday's announcement of the four additional crash fatalities, eight people had already died in wrecks on Idaho's roads since the start of the "100 Deadliest Days" on Memorial Day weekend. The 100-day period, during which most of Idaho's annual crash fatalities occur, continues through Labor Day.
Also on Tuesday state police released the names of three of the four people killed in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 95 just south of Marsing, a city located between Boise and the Oregon border in southwest Idaho.
Melissa Rojas-Carrasco, 26, and Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, 22, both of Oceanside, California, and Juan Pablo Farias, 22, of Vacaville, California, died in the crash, state police said Tuesday. State police added that they would not be releasing the name of the fourth person killed in the crash, a 16-year-old girl from Oceanside, California, because she was a juvenile.
All four of the people who died in the crash were occupants of a northbound Honda Civic that collided with a southbound GMC Sierra pickup truck on Highway 95. The three occupants of the pickup truck were injured in the crash but all are expected to survive, state police said.
Two East Idahoans are among the state's other four crash deaths so far during this year's "100 Deadliest Day."
Elias Trahant, 26, of Fort Hall, died when his 2011 Dodge Avenger left the roadway and overturned on Hiline Road near Chubbuck around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and Phillip Arave, 47, of Idaho Falls, died around 4:50 p.m. Monday when his 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup left Highway 20 north of Sugar City and slammed into the cement wall of an overpass.
Last year 88 people died during the "Deadliest 100 Days" on Idaho's roads. The 12 deaths that have occurred during the first four days of the reporting period this year put the state on pace to more than triple that number.