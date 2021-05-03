POCATELLO — The annual Idaho State Journal Sports Stars awards will be hosted in person this year after temporarily moving to a virtual format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled for May 11 at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Participants representing several sports will receive 29 awards, with awards being presented to both teams involved in the selection for game of the year.
The keynote speaker will be Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros.
Attendance is free, and face masks are recommended.