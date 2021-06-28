POCATELLO — The Idaho State Civic Symphony picked an apt theme in "New Beginnings" for its next concert series.
The symphony will rely on guest conductors recruited by the Idaho State University Department of Music to lead each upcoming performance. The change in format was prompted when Julie Sorensen recently announced she would be resigning as conductor.
Sorensen resides in Utah and had been making the long commute to Pocatello, explained Ron Bolinger, president of the symphony's board of directors, who learned about her resignation a couple of weeks ago. The symphony's conductor is always a tenured ISU music professor. The board is tasked with supporting the symphony, especially financially.
“The Symphony Board has been very appreciative of Dr. Sorensen’s efforts on behalf of the patrons of the arts in Pocatello and the surrounding community for the past several years. Dr. Sorensen has brought an excellent diversity of musical programming to audiences in the Stephens Performing Arts Center,” Bolinger noted. “This past season, the symphony continued to perform virtually at a time when many symphony orchestras across the country shut down.”
Furthermore, more than a year and half will have passed since the symphony's previous in-person concert when it plays before an audience on Sept. 25, Bolinger said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the symphony switched to offering virtual community performances.
Symphony board member Louis Spencer-Smith believes pulling off a successful virtual concert season last year was a significant accomplishment.
"Many (symphonies) went dark," he said. "We put on a virtual symphony pretty much overnight and there are many cities with 200,000, 300,000 and 400,000 people who envied us."
The symphony is also in need of a new executive director, following the resignation of Heather Clarke from that position last fall to take a position with a nonprofit organization. Bolinger said the search for Clarke's replacement has been temporarily suspended, pending the selection of a new conductor.
"We want that conductor to be a part of the selection process for a new executive director," Bolinger said.
Another new beginning will take place when renowned pianist Jeffrey Biegel accompanies the symphony. Biegel will be performing the world premier of a new song, Bolinger said.
ISU will provide a current or retired faculty member to fill in as the symphony's practice conductor. Three concerts will be conducted by Jennifer Drake, of Boise.
Drake is the musical director of the Serenata Orchestra and the Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. She also serves as the assistant conductor and principal violist for the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival in Alaska. Drake is a section violist for the Boise Philharmonic.
Scott Anderson, ISU's choral director, will guest conduct during the popular Christmas concert. Anderson is the long-time director of the Camerata Singers in Pocatello. Connor Gray Covington, associate conductor of the Utah Symphony in Salt Lake City, will also be tapped as a guest conductor. Covington was previously a conducting fellow at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and has guest conducted symphonies in cities throughout the United States.
Bolinger believes the guest conductors will be "a total positive" and lend excitement to the concert series, both for the performers and the audience.