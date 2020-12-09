POCATELLO — The Idaho State Civic Symphony and the Camerata Singers will give the community a free holiday treat on Friday.
The symphony and choir have traditionally performed a holiday concert each December, which usually sells out two nights of shows and is among the highlights of the Christmas season for many local residents.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the local symphony will stream last year's performance, with new commentary and introductions included by Julie Sorensen, the symphony's director, and Scott Anderson, director of the Camerata Singers and the Idaho State University Concert Choir.
The performance will be linked to the symphony's web page, www.thesymphony.us. She show will also be available for the rest of December on YouTube for those who miss the Friday streaming. The symphony had to change it's tradition this Christmas season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's our responsibility with the university to make sure the show must go on," said Ron Bollinger, president of the Idaho State Civic Symphony Board of Directors. "There are hundreds of symphonies across the country that have gone dark this year, but that's not us."
Bollinger said last year's show was entitled "Story of Christmas." He explained the holiday show is always the season's most popular performance. It opens each year with the choir entering while holding candles and singing "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel." The final song is always "Sleigh Ride."
The symphony has already streamed free concerts featuring 40 string musicians during September and October, and they streamed a previous concert for the November slot. Those concerts are also available on YouTube for free viewing.
Bollinger thanked the symphony's patrons and business sponsors for making the free shows possible.
"This year we haven't been able to sell any tickets so it's the generosity of the community that allowed the Idaho State Civic Symphony to still go through with our concerts, even though we can't do them live," Bollinger said.
Bollinger said the symphony likely won't host live concerts in February, March or April to finish the current season, but additional virtual concerts are planned for all three months.