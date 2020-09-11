POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony is taking its fall 2020 concert season online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say they are planning four free, virtual performances this season.
“The virtual concerts are truly a historic event that we are looking forward to bringing to our community during this time of social distancing,” said Julie Sorensen, artistic director and conductor.
The concerts, which will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11, will all be pre-recorded. Those who would like to watch them — and bonus digital content including pre-concert talks by the conductor and interviews with the musicians — must register for each event at www.thesymphony.us.
“On the day of the concert, a link will be sent to all those that have registered to watch from the comfort of their own home,” Sorensen said. “While on our website, you can also order a symphony watch party box to really enhance and make your evening with the symphony even more memorable.”
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony has partnered with local restaurants, which are offering take out for those who would like something to eat while they watch the show. The cost of the meals will include a small donation for the symphony.
Those who would like to purchase something from The Yellowstone Restaurant, Sandpiper Restaurant, The Sand Trap or Nathan Chandler’s Desserts for the September concert must put in their order by noon on Sept. 14. A link is available on the symphony’s website.
“Patrons can pick up their dinner and return home in time to enjoy while watching the concert from the comfort of their own home,” said Heather Clarke, executive director of the symphony. “We know many in the community are missing the opportunity to gather and attend special events. We are hoping to make this ‘special’ in its own kind of way until we are able to gather together once again in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.”
Organizers say they are following safety guidelines as they put on the virtual concerts. Ensembles have been reduced from 75 or more to approximately 30 musicians and they will be appropriately distanced and masked while they perform.
“During this time of COVID-19, the safety of our musicians and patrons are at the very forefront of what we do,” Sorensen said. “In order to continue bringing music to our community we are following all of the recommended protections. This includes wearing masks and social distancing. These procedures bring about unique challenges but we feel they are worth undertaking to continue serving our community.”
The theme for the concert season is “Metamorphosis” and Sorensen believes it’s appropriate in several ways.
The symphony has had to struggle, work, grow and transform into a different organization in order to continue providing music amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“Secondly, I couldn't help but think of Kafka's famous work of the same name and the themes of isolation, sacrifice and change that seemed to resonate with our changing world,” Sorensen said. “And lastly, throughout time music is ever changing. In the western music tradition alone we see innumerable changes in harmony, melody and form. So this season we will examine some of those historical changes.”
Sorensen said the first concert will focus on music from the Baroque era while subsequent events will highlight the Classical and Romantic eras.
“It really is a trip through the past as we move into the future,” she said.
Sorensen encourages community members to participate in the virtual performances the symphony has planned for this fall.