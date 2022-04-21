The Idaho State-Civic Symphony recently hired Nell Flanders to be its new artistic director/conductor.
Her first concert will be at the start of the 2022-23 season in September. In addition to conducting the symphony, she will also serve as director of orchestral activities at Idaho State University.
Flanders is originally from New York and she spent the first part of her career as a violinist and a violist, both as a performer and a teacher. She has lived in many different cities such as Chicago and Baltimore and even in parts of Europe. She moved back to New York in 2010, where she started conducting seriously.
"I realized that conducting brings together so many things that I'm passionate about, including teaching, performing, collaborating with other musicians, exploring different cultures and languages, and sharing my love of music with people of all ages and walks of life," she said.
Throughout her career, Flanders has enjoyed working with many different types of musicians, including professionals, amateurs and students. She currently directs the orchestra at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She has also served as the assistant conductor for the Princeton Symphony Orchestra and the conductor for both the Symphony Orchestra at the Manhattan School of Music Precollege Division and the Chelsea Symphony in New York.
Her interest in education has led her to develop many different education programs such as chamber music workshops and adult music appreciation programs. Since 2016, she has regularly traveled to Panama to conduct youth orchestras and lead conducting workshops. Due to the pandemic, she has not been able to do this, but she will be able to return to Panama again this June.
"It's really interesting to engage with children and with people who are new to classical music," she said. "I probably learn as much from their responses as they learn from me."
She is also very excited to come to Idaho. During her visit in January, she had a great time getting to know the people. Everyone from the faculty to the board to the students felt so genuine.
"The people are the most important thing," she said. "Having a good rapport between the players, the board and administration, and the conductor raises the level of the music making."
She also loved that everyone she spoke with was dedicated to creating quality music in Pocatello. She herself is passionate about music as she comes from a musical family.
"My parents met while playing chamber music," she said. "My siblings play music, my nieces and nephews play music. I've also formed many close friendships through music. It's such a fundamental source of connection."
For Flanders, the best parts of being a conductor are the opportunity to collaborate with people and the sound of the orchestra when all the musicians come together.
"The violin is a wonderful instrument on its own," she said. "But to have all the different instruments and sounds blend together is just magical."