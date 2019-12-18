The cost of a round-trip flight to Los Angeles — $300. The cost of a lifelike Boba Fett costume — $4,000.
But for Patrick Blizzard — a Boise resident and member of the 501st Legion Timberline Garrison, which is a regional Star Wars costume group — being able to attend “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” world premiere at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles was priceless, he told the Journal Wednesday.
Blizzard was one of two Idaho members of the Timberline Garrison of the 501st Legion who fielded a request from Lucas Films and Disney, the parent companies of the iconic Star Wars film franchise, to attend one of three “The Rise of Skywalker” premiers in Los Angeles on Monday.
“In terms of my all-time list of achievements, this probably ranks third,” Blizzard said about attending the premier.
“But that is behind getting married and having my child.”
At least 100 Star Wars costumers attended the world premier, which included 50 members of the Imperial, or dark-sided 501st Legion, and 50 members of the resistance, or light-sided Rebel Legion costume groups from every state. In addition to Blizzard, 501st Legion Timberline Garrison Executive Officer Erin Atwood, who lives in Idaho Falls, represented Idaho during the world premier.
Atwood attended in more of an overseer role and did not wear a costume, she said, but that didn’t stop her from reveling with some of her beloved icons from the film franchise.
“It was amazing,” Atwood said about the blue carpet premiere. “To have the opportunity to be on the sidelines of the carpet, to see the stars of this franchise that has been a part of me my entire life was indescribable. To meet Mark Hamill, to get autographs and to actually have the chance to shake director J.J. Abram’s hand and thank him for the movie was like a dream come true.”
Atwood and Blizzard had anticipated the chance to meet several Star Wars stars on the red carpet for about a month, only to learn on Monday the carpet was a shade of royal blue, something Atwood said was likely a marketing tactic, considering the color blue in the Star Wars realm resembles the light side of the force, which would align with the film’s title.
Nonetheless, the experience was quite literally out of this world, Blizzard said.
“You always see the massive premiers on Entertainment Tonight or the Today Show, but to be part of it, to interact directly with the talent is beyond crazy to me,” Blizzard said. “Being able to dress up and be in costume while meeting these characters was just awesome.”
Though getting a chance to preview “The Rise of Skywalker” before anyone else in the world is remarkable in and of itself, both Atwood and Blizzard said their own personal highlights were experiences they shared with actors and production members on the carpet.
In addition to Atwood feeling tickled at the sight of families ushering in a new generation of Star Wars fanatics with their young children in tow during the premier, she said she was most amazed when Kelly Marie Tran, who plays the part of Rose Tico, a member of the support crew that keeps the Resistance starfighters flying, stepped out onto the carpet.
“A couple years ago, Tran went through this terrible backlash on social media with some internet trolls attacking her for her ethnicity and gender so much so that she ended up leaving social media,” Atwood said. “That was really hard to see someone bullied that way. But when she stepped out onto the blue carpet the roar of everyone made the air feel electric. When Tran walked out she got the loudest cheer of all and you could just see it on her face — her hand went to her mouth and then her heart and just appeared really touched by it.”
For Blizzard, he compared his level of emotions during the premier to the likes of a teenage girl in the ’90s who was front and center for an NSYNC concert.
“When I watched J.J. Abrams describe his latest movie live, not via a satellite feed or anything, it was definitely a geek-out moment for me. I told all my friends I felt like a high school girl during an NSYNC concert, freaking out with my heart just fluttering like crazy.”
Another favorite experience of Atwood’s was watching Chewbaca interact with the wife of the late actor Peter Mayhew who played the part of Chewie in all of his live-action appearances from the 1977 original to 2015’s “The Force Awakens” before his retirement from the role.
“Peter’s widow was there and the Chewbaca at the premier shared a special moment with her where she held his hand, they spoke and then embraced each other,” Atwood said. “It was just a really beautiful moment.”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is set to premier in local theaters on Thursday. Atwood said members of the 501st Legion Timberline Garrison will attend the Thursday premier at the AMC Classic Pine Ridge 11 in Pocatello and the Friday showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. They also hope to have members attend one of the showings at a theater in Rexburg.
Though Atwood, Blizzard and everyone who watched the Monday premiere swore an oath of secrecy, in that they cannot talk about particular scenes or details of the movie, Atwood said immediately after the film had ended she was ready to watch it again. And while she has attended every Star Wars premiere since “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” debuted 20 years ago, being at Monday’s world premier was among the best experiences of her life.
“I have been attending opening weekend movie Star Wars movie releases since Episode I, and I remember in college sleeping outside of the theater in a tent with a friend,” Atwood said. “If you had told me then that in 20 years I would be seeing the world premier of the last movie in this saga, I would have never believed you.”