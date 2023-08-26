Idaho is long gone from the days where sheep outnumbered people six to one, but there are many ranchers still operating today who are keeping alive the state’s rich tradition.

However, their days might be numbered if there aren’t significant changes made to the industry’s imports.

Sheep Ranchers

Rupert-based sheep rancher Henry Etcheverry and Wilder rancher Frank Shirts are calling on lawmakers and regulators to support domestic sheep producers who are struggling to keep up with a market flooded with Australian products.

