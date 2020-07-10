Idaho set a record for most COVID-19 cases confirmed in a single day on Friday with 479 new cases. Idaho also reported 21 more probable cases on Friday.
The state now has 9,928 total confirmed and probable cases, which have caused 101 deaths, according to Idaho Public Health.
In Southeast Idaho, officials confirmed a dozen new cases on Friday. The list included six cases in Bannock County, one in Bear Lake County, two in Bingham County, one in Franklin County and two in Oneida County, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 301. Of those cases, 181 patients have recovered.
Portneuf Medical Center issued a press release on Friday voicing concerns that COVID-19 could also cause indirect deaths involving sick people who are afraid to enter hospitals.
PMC referenced a recent survey by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology confirming the number of patients seeking treatment for severe heart attacks has dropped by nearly 40% during the pandemic.
"Patients who are afraid to enter hospitals are dying at home or waiting so long to seek care that they are suffering massive damage to their hearts or brains," PMC said in the press release.
PMC assured the public the hospital's top priority is providing a safe environment for patients and that it follows CDC safety protocols for cleaning facilities and caring for patients.