BOISE — Idaho’s two GOP senators both say they voted against the PACT Act, the newly passed bill expanding health care for U.S. veterans exposed to toxic substances from burn pits while serving overseas, because they objected to a provision in the bill they contended could lead to billions more in unrelated spending over the next decade.

“As an ardent supporter of America’s veterans, I am committed to ensuring health and disability benefits are provided to veterans exposed to toxic substances while on their tours of duty,” Sen. Mike Crapo said in a statement to the Idaho Press. “This Congress, I have led or co-sponsored four bills included in this package to address burn pit injuries and illness.”

Download PDF Tester letter 8-2-22

 