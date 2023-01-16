ID_Legislation_1st_Day__260.jpg Sens. Herndon, Lent visit on Senate floor

Senators visit during a recess on during the organizational session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. At left is Sen. Scott Herndon; at right, Sen. Dave Lent.

 Photo by Jim Max

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans.

Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer “equal protection” under the law to fetuses to King’s civil rights efforts.

donrfleming

The bill is not about "stand-your-ground" law. It's about self defense immunity from prosecution. Immunity and stand-your-ground are not synonymous.

The bill would add a provision to Idaho law to provide for a hearing when a defendant claims self defense when charged with homicide. If the judge decides that the prosecutor does not have clear and convincing evidence that the defendant did not act in self defense, he can grant the defendant immunity. At trial, the prosecutor must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self defense. That's a much higher standard. If he can't prove the lesser standard before trial, the defendant should be set free.

This is common sense legislation.

