BOISE — Helen Lusk has found that felons ensure employers will toss their job applications in the garbage without a second glance when they "check the box."
The Arbon Valley woman, who is an advocate and peer support helper for Idaho inmates and people with felony records, is backing a bill in the Legislature that would "ban the box" and prevent job applications from inquiring about felony convictions.
The Fair Chance Employment Act, S.B. 1318, passed the full Senate 21-13 on Friday and will now go to the Speaker of the House, who will assign it to a committee.
Lusk, who spoke in favor of the bill when it was being debated by the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee, explained the purpose of the legislation is to help rehabilitated felons to at least get their foot in the door with employers before it's time for a criminal background check.
"That box — and I talk to a lot of businesses in Pocatello and nobody wants to go on the record — but off the record they admit that they go through applications and put those aside," Lusk said. "It doesn’t matter if they’ve been out for three weeks or 20 years. They still get set aside. There has to be redemption after incarceration."
Opponents of the bill voiced concerns that it would pose a burden to the state's small businesses. Lusk disagrees.
"It opens up the field of applicants," Lusk said. "(Employers) still have the power of discernment to decide if they want to hire a person with that record or not."
Lusk recalled a time when she drove a young man with a felony record, wearing a suit and tie, to a local production plant for a job interview. About 10 minutes later, he returned looking deflated, explaining the employer instructed any applicants with a felony conviction to leave immediately, as they wouldn't be considered. She believes there are many variables behind felony convictions, and businesses should first hear the details before imposing judgment.
She noted one in five Idahoans has a criminal record.
"We just need to get rid of the stigma of the felon and stop looking at them like they’re all murderers or all rapists and all violent crimes because most of them are from addiction," Lusk said. "In Idaho you can be a felon for anything from trespassing to murder. We need to use our power of discernment here and find out the rest of the story because there is whole lot of variation between those two."
The bill has 15 cosponsors, including seven on the Senate side and eight in the House. Sen. Mark Nye and Rep. Elaine Smith, both D-Pocatello, are among the cosponsors. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, also supports the bill and has spoken in support of it in the Senate.
"I believe that forgiveness is foundational to who we are as human beings and who we are as society," Guthrie said. "The bill is simply allowing somebody who has had an issue to get their foot in the door."
Guthrie considers the bill to be conservative legislation because it stands to help put more people to work and end the "revolving door" for inmates who can't support themselves outside of a prison setting.
"The sad part is we’re sitting here with prisoners that are overflowing our prisons, that are causing us to send thousands of prisoners out of state," Guthrie said.
Guthrie believes the bill is good for employers because it opens their eyes to a larger pool of qualified applicants. Employers could still do criminal background checks before making hiring decisions, Guthrie said.
"I think it's a really fair piece of legislation to give somebody a second chance to have a career and a job," Guthrie said.