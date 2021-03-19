The Idaho Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that proponents say is necessary to preserve the state’s horse racing industry.
Senate Bill 1178, which will redistribute a portion of revenue the Idaho Racing Commission collects from the pool of advance deposit wagers placed on horse races, now heads to the House State Affairs Committee after passing 26-5 Wednesday.
The East Idaho Horsemen’s Association, or EIHA — which represents both the Idaho Thoroughbred Association and the Idaho Quarter Horse Association — created the bill in November with the help of former Rep. Ken Andrus, a Lava Hot Springs Republican. The bill was drafted in response to a funding deficit for 2021 of approximately $141,000, EIHA Vice President Mark Hanson said.
Hanson said numerous members of the state’s horse racing industry have for the past several years been attempting to address a large revenue drop mostly associated with the closure of Les Bois Park, formerly Idaho’s largest horse-racing venue near Boise, after the Idaho Legislature in 2015 banned the use of horse racing gambling machines because of their similarity to slot machines. An initiative in 2018 to allow Idaho horse race tracks to install betting machines failed to gain enough votes.
“Les Bois Park was a major player in horse racing in the state of Idaho with between 30 to 46 live race days annually,” Hanson said. “The decrease in the number of licenses alone with the closure of Les Bois Park was significant. Les Bois Park closing resulted in a multi-million-dollar loss to the industry.”
The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the state’s racing revenue woes by forcing four of the seven racing venues sanctioned by the Idaho Racing Commission to not hold races in 2020. For 2021, the industry was awarded 26 race days to be shared between six different tracks: Pocatello Downs, Rupert Downs, Jerome Horse Racing Association, Oneida County Fair, Cassia County Fair and Eastern Idaho Fair.
In Idaho, horse racing is self-funded from wagering revenues and licensing fees as opposed to slots betting machines or taxes. That wagering can be done both in-person at the racetrack or away from the track via an electronic device.
Off-track wagering, also known as simulcast, lets viewers watch live races from remote locations, including races occurring in other states, and make their bets. The Idaho Racing Commission since 2003 has also allowed advance deposit wagering, or ADW, which is almost identical to simulcast betting except the bettor must create an account with one of the six licensed ADW platforms in the state and deposit money in that account in order to use the balance to fund bets.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampered the Idaho Racing Commission’s revenue from live and simulcast betting, with more than half of the tracks cancelling all races for the 2020 season, the amount of money bettors wagered via ADW increased by approximately 65 percent from 2019 to 2020, a jump from about $8 million to $14 million, Hanson said.
“Fast-forward 18 years from when ADW was first introduced, we are now in an internet age,” Hanson said. “Less and less people are actually going to a live track and even fewer people are betting at licensed simulcast sites, and it was made incredibly worse by the pandemic, which restricted access to licensed simulcast sites and restricted the number of live race days for 2020. But with that 65 percent jump in ADW, it’s clear the overall amount wagered was close to the same as previous years; it was just wagered in a more modern way.”
Currently, the Idaho Racing Commission is allocated 10 percent of the ADW money collected through bets placed at the six licensed ADW platforms in the state.
Those revenues, called handles, are then split, with 40 percent going back toward race purses, 30 percent to the only licensed simulcast site in the state at Post Falls, 10 percent to racetrack operators, 5 percent to racetracks, 5 percent to breeders, 5 percent to public schools and 5 percent to the Idaho Racing Commission.
SB 1178 would allow the Idaho Racing Commission to first retain 10 percent of its 10 percent share of the ADW before the remainder is split. The bill also includes a clause making the change retroactive for 2020. It’s worth noting the Idaho Racing Commission would also retain its 5 percent split after 10 percent is taken off the top.
For instance, in 2020 approximately $14 million was wagered through the six licensed ADW platforms in the state. The Idaho Racing Commission, per Idaho statute, collects 10 percent, or $1.4 million, and distributes the money in accordance with the aforementioned percentages, keeping 5 percent, or $70,000.
SB 1178 proposes the Idaho Racing Commission would first keep 10 percent of the $1.4 million, about $140,000, and then distribute the remaining $1.26 million to the various horse racing industry entities, which still includes a 5 percent return to the Commission, or in this case approximately $63,000, for a total distribution to the Commission of approximately $203,000 — enough to cover the $141,000 spending deficit.
After it failed to gain traction in the House State Affairs Committee, Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, sponsored the bill in the corresponding committee in the Senate. State Rep. Brent Crane, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee where the bill will be heard next and a state lawmaker with an anti-gambling voting record, told the Journal Wednesday that he has concerns with the legislation, questioning how much money the Idaho Racing Commission actually needs to operate considering the large boost in ADW revenue and a lack of expenses associated with a significantly reduced 2020 season.
“My concern is the Commission is claiming they are going to be out of money … but they got an additional $600,000 in revenue that went through the distribution formula and yet they didn’t hold any races in 2020,” Crane said. “Now sure, the racing commission only gets 5 percent of that revenue, but its overall revenue increased and it didn’t have nearly as many expenses in 2020. So what I am trying to understand is why they are needing more money.”
Crane also noted the Idaho Racing Commission is not tasked with preserving the horse racing industry in the state, but rather with the aspect of gambling on horse races in the state.
“I am against gambling; I have always been against gambling, “Crane said. “And the only reason you need the Horse Racing Commission is so that you can gamble on live horse racing. If you have a horse and I have a horse and we want to race them at the county fair, we can do that, we just can’t have people betting on it.”
Crane continued, “But at some point, the horsemen have got to realize that they are in an industry that is dying — live horse racing in the state of Idaho is dying,” Crane said. “I’m not responsible for that, no one in the Legislature is responsible for that. If they can’t put people in the stands that want to come watch their races, that is their problem, not my problem.”
Hanson, however, contends that without SB 1178 the commission is still only able to retain 5 percent of the approximately $14 million in ADW revenue, which is not enough to offset the losses to live and simulcast wagering, even with the decrease in expenses related to the reduced 2020 season.
Hanson also disputes Crane’s assertion that horse racing could still occur in the state without any gambling, likening the idea to a grocery store offering groceries but no checkout stand or a professional sports league hosting competitions without paying the athletes.
“And there were live races in 2020.” Hanson said. “We still had 15 race days that occurred in 2020 and of those, multiple were conducted spectator-free because of COVID-19 protocols. So no, we are not asking Crane to put people in the stands at races. We're asking to capitalize on revenue gleaned from other, more modern methods of wagering on horse racing in the state of Idaho.”