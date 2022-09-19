your health idaho (copy) (copy)

More Idahoans are covered by health insurance, largely thanks to the 2018 ballot initiative that expanded Medicaid.

 File photo

Newly released census data indicates Idaho had the second-largest reduction in its uninsured population in the nation over the past three years.

The American Community Survey data comes at a time when the Idaho Legislature is preparing to review and possibly modify Medicaid expansion, which is the program that’s largely responsible for the decrease in the state’s uninsured population.