Idaho experienced its largest single day of new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to Idaho Public Health officials.
Southeast Idaho reported three of those new cases, all from Caribou County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 161.
Prior to Wednesday, Idaho's largest single day of new cases by date of notification to the state was April 2, when 222 new confirmed cases were reported. Idaho had 223 confirmed cases reported on Wednesday. When also factoring in probable cases, the state reported 243 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 4,645 confirmed and probable cases.
Southeastern Idaho's new confirmed cases include a woman in her 40s from Caribou County who is recovering at home and had contact with a confirmed case, a boy under age 18 from Caribou County who is recovering at home and had contact with a confirmed case and a man in his 50s from Caribou County who is recovering at home and had contact with a confirmed case.
Officials said 111 of Southeast Idaho's confirmed cases have already recovered.