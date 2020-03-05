BOISE — On a series of unanimous votes, lawmakers set a public school budget Tuesday that reflects a 4.1%, $78.7 million increase in state funding, well below the $100 million-plus increases Idaho schools have received in each of the past five years.
“This is still a very solid budget for our public schools,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, vice chairwoman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and a leading member of a JFAC working group that helped craft the budget.
The public school budget, which takes up nearly half of the state’s general fund spending each year, still needs passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
Horman noted that Gov. Brad Little imposed a 2% base budget cut on all other state agency budgets for next year, but exempted public schools from the cut.
“I think you’re seeing strong support for public education,” she said.
The public school budget set in JFAC comes to $1.977 billion in state general funds for next year; in total funds, it’s a 2.9% increase to $2.331 billion. The amount will rise by about $8 million if the governor’s teacher career ladder bill passes both houses and becomes law; it’s already passed the House on a 52-10 vote, and is pending in the Senate. With that additional funding, the school budget for next year would reflect a 4.6% increase.
State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra praised the new school budget, noting that it includes top priorities of the governor’s education improvement task force including:
- Continuing the career ladder teacher pay initiative
- Funding early literacy efforts
- Adding professional development funds for school districts to address teacher and staff training on trauma
“I’m just really excited that education continues to be the top priority,” Ybarra said.
The governor had recommended a 4.1% increase in school funding next year; the budget set by lawmakers exceeds that largely because it reflects an adjustment upward for additional student enrollment to “true up” the figures and avoid a large draw against the Public Education Stabilization Fund. When student enrollment exceeds projections on which budgets are based, the state draws money out of that fund to cover the difference.
The school budget is so large that it’s divided into seven separate divisions, each with its own funding bill.
While every division was approved unanimously in JFAC, that wasn’t the case for the budget for Ybarra’s own office, which prompted something of a fracas in the joint committee.
A majority of the committee, led by Horman and Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, backed a move to pull 18 positions and $2.7 million in funding out of the superintendent’s budget and shift it to the office of the State Board of Education, shifting data management to the board’s purview rather than the superintendent’s.
Ybarra called the move “shocking,” and said she was concerned about providing adequate service to school districts. Crabtree said it would “streamline the chain of command, have one house for all data management and IT,” and “have more direct accountability.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, asked, “What plan is in place to implement this? Because when you move personnel, typically you need to have some kind of plan to accomplish that.”
Crabtree responded, “The plan is not going to change personnel or location. The change is simply management.”
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked Ybarra what she thought of the move.
“This move is a little shocking,” Ybarra responded. “It would not improve accountability or transparency.”
Ybarra noted that she’s a member of the state Board of Education, and the board hasn’t discussed or voted on the plan.
Among JFAC members arguing in favor of the move was Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, who noted that the state board is tasked with overseeing all of education in Idaho, from “K through 20.”
“Wouldn’t it be great if all of our data worked together and talked together,” Amador asked, “to make better decisions in the future?”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, argued against the move.
“My life has been spent in public education, and I’ve worked really hard in that space,” she said. “The data that we’ve always gotten from the State Department of Education has been imperative to our teachers and our schools. Superintendents and principals use that.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “I have great respect for my colleagues and the desire to streamline our data, but there are many moving parts and a great deal of overlap within the system and the department. I really think more discussion needs to happen. … I’ve certainly talked to superintendents and they’re very concerned about this transition and if it’s going to be done smoothly so that there’s no disruption in services.”
Syme also argued against the move. “Maybe the roles and responsibilities aren’t going to change that much,” he said. “But when you have a change in an organization without having everybody involved in that process … you have a tendency to create major morale issues. So it makes it difficult for people to want to embrace the plan. My opinion is the more you include everyone in the process, the better the process is.”
Horman said the change wouldn’t take effect until the new budget year starts on July 1. “I am confident that any remaining details that need to happen can be worked out by that time,” she said.
Ward-Engelking moved to adopt the governor’s recommendation for the superintendent’s budget for next year, without the shift, and Toone seconded the motion, but it died on a 6-14 vote. Crabtree and Horman’s proposal then passed, 15-5, with Syme joining the joint committee’s four Democrats in opposing it.
Wintrow said afterward, “The superintendent is a constitutional officer, and if we’re going to move that amount of money, we ought to work with her, not against.”
With the shift, the budget JFAC set for the superintendent’s office for next year shows a 19.3% cut in state general funds to $12.6 million; and the budget it set for the office of the state board reflects a 42.4% increase in state general funds to $8.1 million.