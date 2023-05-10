Grizzly Bears North Cascades

A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in this July 2011 photo.

 AP file photo

Idaho notified federal officials Wednesday the state intends to sue over a decision not to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.

The letter, signed by Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raúl Labrador, provides 60-day notice of the state’s intention to sue U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.