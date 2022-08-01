Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made requests for funding for 15 Idaho community projects from his 2nd Congressional District to be included in the bill, and 13 of them made the cut. In a statement, Simpson said he was pleased to see the important projects for Idaho were included, but the spending level of the overall package far exceeded what he could support.