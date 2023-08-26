Main Street Grill

A screenshot from video of Main Street Grill's record Philly cheesesteak being measured on Saturday in downtown Lewiston.

 Jordan Opp/Lewiston Tribune

LEWISTON — Main Street Grill appeared to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday when its staff constructed a Philly cheesesteak that measured 722 feet, 8 inches.

The effort took place in downtown Lewiston with a crowd gathered around. It coincided with the Hot August Nights Show & Shine car show.

