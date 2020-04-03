On Friday, April 3, 2020, at 1:49 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on Upper Pleasant Ridge Road at Allendale Road, south of Wilder, which is about 38 miles west of Boise.
Jose A. Flores Nazario, 55, of Nampa, was driving westbound on Upper Pleasant Ridge Road in a 1997 Subaru Legacy. Arturo Cervantes Mendez, 43, of Redmond, WA, was driving northbound on Allendale Road in a 1995 Kenworth truck. Flores Nazario failed to stop at the stop sign, entered into the intersection, and was struck by the Kenworth.
Flores Nazario succumbed to his injures at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.