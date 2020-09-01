BOISE — Idaho’s Republican and Democratic party leaders came together Tuesday in a bipartisan push to recruit poll workers and help Idaho pull off the upcoming November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a unique and rare occasion, when two political parties, especially during a very consequential election, come together and are united in an important purpose and cause,” said state GOP Chairman Tom Luna. “We are deeply committed to ensuring that all Idahoans have the ability to vote in a safe and secure environment and with full integrity.”
Idaho Democratic Party Chair Van Beechler, who joined Luna at a news conference at Cecil D. Andrus Park across from the state Capitol, said, “Voter accessibility and safety are nonpartisan issues. Enfranchising voters is in the best interest of everyone in our state.”
The two party chairs said they’re launching outreach to their members on all their platforms to try to get them to volunteer as poll workers, and they were joined by Ada and Canyon counties’ clerks, who praised the efforts and also called for early and absentee voting to help the big Nov. 3 presidential election be successful.
“We are only 63 days away,” said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, “and there’s a tremendous amount of work that has to be done. In order to pull off in-person voting for this election, we will need 1,300 poll workers just here in Ada County alone, and over 4,000 poll workers across the entire state of Idaho.”
In the past, many poll workers were retirees, as they were the folks who had time to volunteer at the polls for more than 12 hours on Election Day. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, older Idahoans are at the greatest risk for death from the coronavirus, and many regular poll workers aren’t coming forward this year.
McGrane called the bipartisan effort "extraordinary," and said he hoped it will bring in "a new generation to help serve at the polls in the future."
“We’re throwing one of the largest events in every community in the state,” McGrane said, “inviting all of the registered voters, over 940,000 of them across the state, to be able to vote, and to know that their vote will count in this process. We need poll workers to pull this off.”
Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said, “I want to make it very clear: We are desperately in search of poll workers.”
“We hope to have every polling location open, but that will be driven by how many poll workers that we get,” he said. “We need 550-plus to run a normal election in Canyon County.”
Luna said Idaho Republican officials were hearing from county clerks about the difficulties they’re having recruiting poll workers, and tried sending out an email to party members to drum up more volunteers. “We were very surprised and then very pleased with the response we got from just an initial outreach, so we’re going to step on the gas,” Luna said.
He also asked the Idaho Democratic Party to join the effort, and the Democrats enthusiastically agreed.
“We are grateful to be here today in unity around the importance of voting,” Beechler said. “We were very surprised and excited to join the Idaho Republican Party today.”
She noted the park’s namesake, former four-term Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus, whose bust stands on a pedestal in the park, and said Andrus “left a legacy of working across the aisle. We stand in his shadow and hope that this can be the first of many united efforts for the good of Idaho with all of its residents.”
Luna agreed. “I think that there’s many things we can work together on to improve the lives of Idahoans across the state,” he said. “This is definitely an opportunity to begin a relationship of more cooperation where we find common ground.”
Joe Evans, the 1st Congressional District candidate from the Libertarian Party, interrupted with a question of his own as members of the press asked questions of the speakers: “Why wasn’t the Libertarian Party invited to this collaboration?”
Luna responded, “That’s a fair question. If you want to stick around, we’ll definitely use your help. … Thanks for offering.”
Beechler and Luna visited before the news conference. “It’s funny,” she said, “Tom and I were joking earlier. I was telling him that I have Republican members of my family, and he was telling me he had Democratic members of his family. … We all have the common interests of Idahoans in our thoughts and in our minds and in our actions, and finding that common ground so that we can do what’s best for our state and what’s best for the people that live here and our families is going to be key. I think working together on things like this, where there’s definitely that common ground, is going to be really integral to the success of our state.”
She also said, “Voters should not have to choose between casting a vote and protecting their health.” She encouraged Idaho voters to request absentee ballots and “do so early, so their vote is counted in the safest way possible,” while also calling on county clerks to take steps to ensure safety at in-person polling locations, from requiring masks and social distancing to sanitizing voting stations between uses.
Yamamoto and McGrane also called on voters to request absentee ballots early and get them in early, as well as to take advantage of early in-person voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23, McGrane said, “But as Chris and I will both attest, we want those requests in now. It will make it easier, and we will begin mailing out ballots right at the very beginning of October.”
Yamamoto closed his remarks by saying to laughter, “I thank you all very much for being here, and God help us.”
Luna said, “This next 63 days, there’s going to be a lot of passion and there’s going to be definitely disagreements on the candidates that we’re supporting and our efforts to help elect them. But I’m so pleased that in this area of assuring that everyone has the right to vote, that we agree, and we work hard to make sure that happens.”