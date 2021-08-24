POCATELLO — The Idaho Republican Party is inviting the public to a Keep Idaho Red Rally in Pocatello on Friday. National, state and local leaders, including a former U.S. National Security advisor, are expected to speak at the event.
The rally is set to take place at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, located at 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets, which cover admission to the rally and a swing dance afterparty with a live band, cost $15 and are available online at www.idgop.org/keep-idaho-red-rally. There will also be food trucks at the site, organizers said.
Robert O’Brien, who served as the United States National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump’s Administration, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
“Under O'Briens leadership, the National Security Council took a greater focus and hardline against China,” according to a news release. “Mr. O'Brien has been a strong defender of freedom and democracy across the globe and a vocal opponent against the Chinese Communist Party and their manipulation of Americans and our government.”
Idaho Republican Party officials say O’Brien will also speak at a special reception for sponsors. Those interested in attending can email info@idgop.org for more information.
Idaho Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey and IDGOP Chairman Tom Luna will also speak at Friday’s rally.
“You'll hear from national, statewide, and local leaders about current events and how we can Keep Idaho Red as we remain a strong and united Republican Party,” according to the news release.