New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho made another surge on Monday, just when the state's transmission curve appeared to be flattening.
Following a weekend during which just four new cases were reported statewide, Idaho reported 64 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,736, according to a state-run website. Idaho also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 48 deaths throughout the pandemic.
Bannock County's known infections have held steady at five laboratory-confirmed cases and three more probable cases. Bingham County recently reported its third case, which appears to have resulted from community transmission, involving a man in his 70s who is self-isolating at home. Power County has two cases, Fremont County has two cases and Caribou County has a single case.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said she'll wait for the state's infection numbers to decrease consistently over the course of 14 days before she'll be willing to declare that Idaho has turned the corner on coronavirus.
"That's why it's important we continue to follow the social distancing measures," Mann said.
Mann believes the state's confirmed cases have been under-reported due to a lack of testing accessibility, especially in the eight Southeastern Idaho counties.
Several Idaho clinics and hospitals have reported batches of COVID-19 tests should be coming soon.
"Those are just coming now so we haven't realized the benefit of that yet," Mann said. "Hopefully testing will be more accessible in the next week or so."
Mann also issued a press release on Monday offering guidance on how to pick effective hand sanitizers. Mann advises buying sanitizers with 60 to 95 percent alcohol. She said proper use entails covering hands fully, including between knuckles, on wrists and palms, on the backs of hands and under fingernails. Rub in sanitizer for at least 20 seconds and allow it to dry before touching anything, she said in the press release.
She advised children under 6 should be supervised when using sanitizer. Mann said the federal Food and Drug Administration recommends against people making their own sanitizer, as it can be ineffective or cause skin burns.
The City of Pocatello and Bannock County also recently issued press releases regarding services offered amid the pandemic.
The city said it will continue limiting services and staff availability to only those deemed essential for its operations, in light of Gov. Brad Little's extension of the state's stay-at-home order until at least April 30.
"Right now, the best thing everyone can do is stay home, limit your travel to only what is essential and if you do have to go out, wear a mask to protect those around you," Mayor Brian Blad said in a press release.
The economy has taken a strong hit amid the pandemic, which has caused record new unemployment claims in Idaho and throughout the country. City officials in Pocatello have also announced plans to back an effort called Support Local Gems to encourage people to patronize local businesses and eateries. Even though many businesses deemed nonessential have been asked to temporarily close, the city noted the public can still support them by shopping online, purchasing gift cards for future use, ordering take-out or delivery or writing an online review.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and has had a tremendous impact on Pocatello’s businesses,” Blad said. “If you are not already, please find a way to help support our local business owners.”
Support Local Gems has designated April 24 as a day for the public to support local businesses, and group organizers will post stories about small Idaho businesses on social media and at visitidaho.org.
The Bannock County Driver's License Office has announced it has restored partial services — by appointment only — including driver's license renewals, commercial driver's licenses, concealed weapons photos and driver's training permits and testing. The office is still unable to process STAR Card updates. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and appointments may be made by calling 208-236-7158.
Bannock County also announced it will be rescheduling tax deed hearings for delinquent 2016 county property taxes, due to the pandemic. Hearings have been moved from May 19 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the commissioner's chambers, located at 624 E. Center St., room 212.